Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Lacrosse: Northwestern’s Erin Coykendall nears storied college career’s conclusion
May 9, 2024
Research Roundup: NU researchers discover catalyst to remove carbon dioxide, assess hazard maps’ efficacy
May 9, 2024
Softball: No. 23 Northwestern drops Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal to Indiana
May 9, 2024
Trending Stories
1
6227 Views
Former NorthShore HealthSystem patients to receive $55 million from class action settlement
Hannah Webster, Assistant City Editor • May 6, 2024
2
5995 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
3
2740 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Evanston SPACE to host first annual Evanston Folk Festival in September

Man+playing+the+banjo+sits+looking+at+water+and+text+that+says+%E2%80%9CEvanston+Folk+Festival%E2%80%9D
Illustration by Ziye Wang
Evanston Folk Festival will be held at Dawes Park on Sept. 7 and 8.
Nineth Kanieski Koso, Reporter
May 9, 2024

Evanston SPACE will host the first annual Evanston Folk Festival at Dawes Park on Sept. 7 and 8.

The festival will include three musical stages featuring over 30 artists as well as speakers, food, beverages and ticketed evening performances at SPACE and Cahn Auditorium.

Sierra Ferrel and Patty Griffin will headline the event. Other performers include Hiss Golden Messenger, Sarah Jarosz, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Madi Diaz, Yasmin Williams and more.

Williams said she is excited to play in the first iteration of a folk festival with performers she admires.

“The lineup just looked really, really great, so it was an immediate yes,” Williams said. “I’m hoping there’ll be cross-collaborations with various people performing at the festival.”

Folk trio Sons of the Never Wrong will also perform at the event. The Chicago-based trio features Bruce Roper, Deborah Lader and Sue Demel. Lader said the trio plays alternative folk with influences from jazz, electric and blues music.

Lader said the trio is excited to play in a festival so close to home.

“It’s really well organized — the graphics are great, the branding is great,” Lader said. “It looks like (SPACE) is taking care of all the business end of things really nicely.”

The festival will also have an “In Conversation” tent featuring book talks and discussions about the folk music genre. Some featured authors include Jeff Tweedy, Ann Powers and Mark Guarino.

Depaul Prof. and Author Francesca Royster said she is excited about the integration of book talks within a music festival.

“Being a part of a concert brings the book alive,” Royster said. “It makes it feel less like a state academic book and really connects it to people who are interested in making the music and to fans.”

Royster will discuss her book “Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions” at the festival.

Her book focuses on recentering country music to include the creative contributions of African American people from a Black queer feminist lens. An example of this contribution is the banjo, Royster said.

“I really spent some time thinking about the way that the banjo has traveled, as an African based instrument that also was used in blackface and minstrel shows, and use it as an example of the difficult history of African American contributions to the country,” Royster said.

The ticketed aftershows at SPACE will have performances by Steve Earle, Rufus Wainwright, Deer Tick and more. Tickets for the aftershow will go on sale on May 17.

Two-day general admission tickets are currently on sale for $99.50. Children under the age of 12 receive free admission. Half-price tickets for children aged 12-16 will be available at the entry gate, even if the event is sold out.

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Liner Notes: In ‘Don’t Forget Me,’ Maggie Rogers returns to folk roots with triumph

Joelton Mayfield brings folksy alt-country to Evanston SPACE

David Bowie’s spirit alive and well at Evanston SPACE — thanks to jazz
More to Discover
More in City
Three rows of people standing on steps. The front row has posters saying “Thrilled to be celebrating 100 years!” The second row has posters with balloons on them.
Junior League of Evanston-North Shore celebrates centennial year, aims to continue serving community
A headshot with books in the background.
Q&A: Evanston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director talks local business community
A person speaks into a microphone.
Biss recaps testy year, looks ahead to Evanston’s future in State of the City address
A wall that says Evanston Public Library
Profs. Elizabeth Saunders and Tanisha Fazal talk causes and costs of American wars at Evanston Public Library
The City-School Liaison Committee members sit in a square of tables.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses Guaranteed Income Program, Wraparound Evanston
Evanston Police Department squad cars.
EPD responds to shooting at Foster Street, Ashland Avenue
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in