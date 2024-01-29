Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
39° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Tenants and landlords discuss proposed changes to housing ordinance at special committee meeting
January 30, 2024
Captured: Iowa dominates Northwestern in Saturday Wrestling match
January 29, 2024
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
January 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1721 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
1305 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi PrakashJanuary 26, 2024
3
1096 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize

NU+doctors+said+in+a+press+release+that+they+are+%E2%80%9Coverworked%E2%80%9D+and+%E2%80%9Cunderpaid.%E2%80%9D
Daily file photo by Katie Pach
NU doctors said in a press release that they are “overworked” and “underpaid.”
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor
January 29, 2024

Residents, fellows and interns at Northwestern Medicine hospitals and clinics voted Monday to unionize, citing a lack of transparency regarding pay raises and health care benefits.

According to a news release from the Service Employees International Union’s Committee of Interns and Residents, NU doctors regularly work over 80 hours a week and say they are “overworked” and “underpaid.” 

The group announced its intention to unionize in December, giving the University the chance to voluntarily recognize the union before the election took place.

Staffers at NU’s McGaw Medical Center will be represented by the Committee, which represents 30,000 other medical fellows across the country. 

Having a seat at the table means we can advocate for fair pay and improvements to our working conditions, allowing us to dedicate ourselves fully to our training and to providing the highest quality of care to our patients,” Dr. James Hammock, a first-year psychiatry resident at NU Medicine, said in the news release. 

Eighty-four percent of voters were in favor of the union. The union is the largest of medical staff in the Midwest with 1,300 physicians.

Peter Cummings, a third-year Ph.D. candidate in psychiatry and behavioral sciences and a member of the Northwestern University Graduate Workers’ bargaining committee, said he thinks this movement will continue. He predicts NU Medicine’s adjunct faculty, post-doctoral candidates and nurses will also unionize soon. 

“We’re very much interested in building solidarity with workers across campuses and health systems who are trying to do this,” Cummings said. “I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before we really coalesce around some of these issues.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @joyycee_li

Related Stories:

Northwestern Medicine physicians file to unionize 

New Northwestern Medicine healthcare center aims to increase imaging access, reduce diagnostic delays 

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital being considered for $389 million expansion
More to Discover
More in Campus
The Evanston campus Women’s Center is one of seven drop-off locations for the clothing drive.
Student athletes organize clothing drive to support unhoused people, migrant children
Attendees lit candles and sang gospel music to honor King during the candlelight vigil.
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor MLK’s legacy as Black History Month approaches
Students said that the best time to avoid waits at Shake Smart was to go either right at 8 a.m., or close to 4 p.m.
Shake Smart meal exchanges draw long lines, wait times
SOLR members said learning about the history of labor movements at NU helps preserve generational knowledge.
SOLR teach-in emphasizes learning from, building relationships with campus workers
On Medill sophomore Bazil Frueh’s desk, the Starfish Sonny Angel from the Marine series stands next to books, tucked away behind a plant.
Students fawn over Sonny Angel dolls as collectorship expands among Gen Z
Because any legislation passed in the ASG Senate must be approved by the administration, several ASG senators said they consider the feasibility of implementing each policy.
Behind the vote: ASG senators pull back the curtain on voting decisions
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in