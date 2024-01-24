Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
January 24, 2024
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch
January 24, 2024
Ahead of ranked-choice voting in Evanston in 2025, Illinois sees push for electoral reform
January 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
4521 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
2
2187 Views
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Lily Shen, Senior Staffer • January 18, 2024
3
2088 Views
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

NU students embrace radiance at Sunrise Yoga

Sunrise+Yoga+is+offered+at+the+Henry+Crown+Sports+Pavilion+every+Tuesday+and+Thursday+at+7%3A00+a.m.
Illustration by Isabel Su
Sunrise Yoga is offered at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
January 24, 2024

As the sun begins to rise every Tuesday and Thursday, some Northwestern students make their way to Henry Crown Sports Pavilion for some early morning exercise.

NU Recreation holds free Sunrise Yoga group sessions, inviting students to practice yoga at the break of dawn. For over eight years, the class has attracted a broad audience of all skill levels, according to Nancy Tierney, NU’s associate director of fitness and wellness.

“I think it’s a beautiful way to start the day,” she said. “It begins with a quiet reflection, and then a warm up, and gradually awakens the body through a variety of yoga postures, and breathing, balance and mobility.”

The studio is lined with mirrors and equipped with mats, blocks and straps for participants. Though students cannot physically bathe in the sun rays, many attendees said the act of waking up early in the morning and exercising gets them in the right mindset for the day.

Weinberg sophomore Sarine Meguerditchian started attending Sunrise Yoga classes during her freshman year. She said she leaves each session with a new sense of mental clarity.

“What made me go into Sunrise Yoga was just getting my day started off on good grounding and good footing for both my body and my mind,” she said. “I think that this (class) has the most focus on mental clarity and taking time to focus on all aspects of your body.”

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, NU Recreation was forced to cut some exercise classes due to a constrained budget. However, participation in yoga classes has consistently grown, returning to pre-pandemic levels, Tienery said.

Weinberg sophomore Nikolas Sung, who started attending Sunrise Yoga during Fall Quarter, said his walk along the lakefill to the class at sunrise enhances his morning yoga experience.

“I think of that morning breeze and the feeling of being fresh, as well as the peace and the restfulness I experienced there, that really helped me throughout the day,” Sung said. “It’s been really nice to see everyone show up and really try new things out.”

The hour-long session features live instruction of various repetitive moves to build grounding and physical balance while delving deeper into stretches. 

Students said consistent attendance at the classes can be a challenge, but many said sacrificing a few hours of sleep has been the key to unlocking and promoting better mental health.

“I think when I’m going into my day, I feel a little bit more stable,” Meguerditchian said. “(Yoga) relieves your anxieties before having stressors that might be building throughout the day.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

A guide to mental health and wellness resources at NU

Chicago yoga initiative SEYN provides networking and healing space for community activists

“I have 12 grandmas now:” A look into Northwestern workout classes
More to Discover
More in Campus
Students discussed the way carceral logic manifests in education, including in the lack of accommodations for students with disabilities and health issues.
UPEP unpacks carceral logic in NU’s past and present at Disorientation Week event
The investigation follows a complaint filed by Zachary Marschall, the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform — a self-proclaimed “conservative watchdog” of higher education.
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
Benjamin spoke on her latest book “Imagination: A Manifesto” at the annual Loeschner Leadership Lecture Series.
Sociologist Ruha Benjamin talks imagination in education at Loeschner Leadership Lecture
Students enjoyed chocolate cupcakes as they learned from each other’s experiences with and perspectives on death.
Death Over Cake lightens the conversation of loss for students
The committee will comprise a mix of faculty, staff, students, alumni and trustees, according to a Tuesday message from University President Michael Schill.
University President Michael Schill announces members of Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate
After four years studying the social sciences in prison, McKinley graduated from NU in November, and was released from prison Monday. He marched through The Arch the same day he gained his freedom.
Recent NPEP graduate Benard McKinley marches through The Arch after being freed from prison
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in