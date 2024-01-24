NU students embrace radiance at Sunrise Yoga

As the sun begins to rise every Tuesday and Thursday, some Northwestern students make their way to Henry Crown Sports Pavilion for some early morning exercise.

NU Recreation holds free Sunrise Yoga group sessions, inviting students to practice yoga at the break of dawn. For over eight years, the class has attracted a broad audience of all skill levels, according to Nancy Tierney, NU’s associate director of fitness and wellness.

“I think it’s a beautiful way to start the day,” she said. “It begins with a quiet reflection, and then a warm up, and gradually awakens the body through a variety of yoga postures, and breathing, balance and mobility.”

The studio is lined with mirrors and equipped with mats, blocks and straps for participants. Though students cannot physically bathe in the sun rays, many attendees said the act of waking up early in the morning and exercising gets them in the right mindset for the day.

Weinberg sophomore Sarine Meguerditchian started attending Sunrise Yoga classes during her freshman year. She said she leaves each session with a new sense of mental clarity.

“What made me go into Sunrise Yoga was just getting my day started off on good grounding and good footing for both my body and my mind,” she said. “I think that this (class) has the most focus on mental clarity and taking time to focus on all aspects of your body.”

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, NU Recreation was forced to cut some exercise classes due to a constrained budget. However, participation in yoga classes has consistently grown, returning to pre-pandemic levels, Tienery said.

Weinberg sophomore Nikolas Sung, who started attending Sunrise Yoga during Fall Quarter, said his walk along the lakefill to the class at sunrise enhances his morning yoga experience.

“I think of that morning breeze and the feeling of being fresh, as well as the peace and the restfulness I experienced there, that really helped me throughout the day,” Sung said. “It’s been really nice to see everyone show up and really try new things out.”

The hour-long session features live instruction of various repetitive moves to build grounding and physical balance while delving deeper into stretches.

Students said consistent attendance at the classes can be a challenge, but many said sacrificing a few hours of sleep has been the key to unlocking and promoting better mental health.

“I think when I’m going into my day, I feel a little bit more stable,” Meguerditchian said. “(Yoga) relieves your anxieties before having stressors that might be building throughout the day.”



