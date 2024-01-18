Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
12° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
81st annual Dolphin Show laces up its ‘Kinky Boots’ for upcoming musical
January 19, 2024
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
January 19, 2024
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
January 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
851 Views
5 Illinois voters file petition to remove Trump from ballot
Edward Simon Cruz and Shreya Srinivasan January 16, 2024
2
594 Views
Northwestern researchers develop therapy to prevent allergic reactions
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 16, 2024
3
513 Views
Cold temperatures make for an un-brrr-lievable transition for first-years from warm climates
Victoria Ryan, Reporter • January 14, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Christensen provides global perspective on music theory

Thomas+Christensen+is+an+Avalon+Foundation+Professor+of+Music+and+the+Humanities+from+the+University+of+Chicago+who+specializes+in+research+on+the+history+of+music+theory.
Rachel Spears/The Daily Northwestern
Thomas Christensen is an Avalon Foundation Professor of Music and the Humanities from the University of Chicago who specializes in research on the history of music theory.
Jerry Wu, Assistant Campus Editor
January 18, 2024

The Bienen School of Music hosted Thomas Christensen, the Avalon Foundation Professor of Music and the Humanities from the University of Chicago, for a lecture Thursday in the Regenstein Hall of Music. He covered recent attempts to globalize the history of music theory beyond the Western canon.

The event came as part of Bienen’s Music Studies Distinguished Speaker Series, which brings a music scholar in to speak every quarter, according to Department of Music Studies Chair Drew Edward Davies.

“We try to find the most renowned speakers we can that are not in niches, but rather answer and deal with these broad questions,” Davies said.

Christensen has spent more than 20 years researching the arguments and linguistic models used by early composers through a cultural lens. 

He served as the editor of “The Cambridge History of Western Music Theory,” a book which chronicles Western musical theory amongst canon authors from Europe and North America.

“My view was that I was obviously leaving out something,” Christensen said. “I was leaving out the rest of the world, and I even acknowledged it in the introduction at the time that there are other traditions and cultures from Asia, South Asia and Middle East.”

Christensen has been working for the last two years on a research project on the global history of music theory, which he said he had not done before. For this project, Christensen focused on redefining music theory and its global imprint.

He added that there has been a growing trend of music theorists attempting to globalize their studies about music theory. 

In June, Christensen convened with other music theorists in Frankfurt, Germany at the Max Planck Institute to discuss implementing an expanded collection of documented archives in the history of music theory, especially from Non-Western regions.

“We’re going to call on some of the solutions that we’ve seen in anthropology, ethnomusicology, general histories and world culture history studies,” Christensen said.

He has focused his research on three major purposes: to redefine what music theory is, to introduce records of historic documentation aside from textual sources and to increase the range of readily available text resources.

Mick Lim, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate in musicology who attended the session, said he “had no idea that anyone would take on such a large project.”

“When you start questioning music theory at that scale, then what we understand in music theory is starting to morph as well,” he said. “Someone is actually trying to take on such a large project to cover music theory from such a long time span and geographical distance.”

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @Jerrwu

Related Stories:

David Bowie’s spirit alive and well at Evanston SPACE — thanks to jazz

Bienen dual degree students balance workload, pursue interdisciplinary passions

Bienen seeks to expand classical repertoire, include composers of color
More to Discover
More in Campus
Upcoming events range from teach-ins to movie nights.
NU activist organizations plan to host “Disorientation Week”
On the Friday before Memorial Day, the University would celebrate National Poppy Day by handing out red poppies – a symbol worn by citizens around the world to honor active service members and veterans.
ASG Senate passes legislation to honor alumni veterans and approve Election Commission guidelines
The funding for the new program will last through the end of the academic year.
Math Digital Materials Project provides free course materials to 1,200 students
Té con Té was founded in 2018 by four students who practiced Spanish together, and students have been choosing the conversation topics and running the meetings since.
Té con Té allows Spanish students to improve speaking skills
Students spent the lunch chatting with classmates and professors to learn what the history department has to offer — both in and out of the classroom.
History department faculty and undergraduate lunch cultivates connection, encourages academic exploration
Eig said the creation of “King: A Life” took six years, hundreds of interviews and a team of fact-checkers.
Medill alumnus Jonathan Eig commemorates the life of Martin Luther King Jr. at annual keynote
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in