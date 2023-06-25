Director of Swimming and Diving Katie Robinson steps down

Katie Robinson served as NU’s Director of Swimming and Diving for three years.

Katie Robinson, Northwestern’s director of swimming and diving, will leave the University to become the associate head coach of the Stanford women’s swimming and diving team.

She has served in the role since June 2020. Previously, she held the position of associate head coach at NU and head coach of the women’s swimming and diving program at Tulane University.

In a statement, NU Athletics noted Robinson’s commitment to student athletes and said she “unquestionably advanced Northwestern Swimming and Diving as the leader of both our men’s and women’s teams.”

Robinson was only the second woman to coach both men’s and women’s programs in the Power Five conference.

The University will “immediately” begin the search for the next head coach, according to the press release.

