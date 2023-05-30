NUPrint to be replaced with new print service Northwestern Print

NUPrint will be replaced with a new service, branded Northwestern Print, in late June. Northwestern Print seeks to institute a unified printing service across its campuses for the NU community, according to a Wednesday University email.

Northwestern Print will be implemented in collaboration with imaging and electronics company Ricoh, whose devices include printing, copying and scanning options. The new service includes new functionalities like email-to-print, mobility print and web print. Northwestern Print will include more printers throughout campus, the email said.

With the new printing program, students will no longer be able to use cash. Instead, students will be able to add funds through Cat Cash in the GET Mobile app. Northwestern Print will also introduce reduced costs: black-and-white printing will cost 3 cents per page, and color printing will cost 10 cents per page.

Remaining student balances in NUPrint will be transferred to the new service, and print subsidies from ASG and specific schools will continue to be in effect.

