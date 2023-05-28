Hippo Campus returns to Chicago on tour for new ‘Wasteland’ EP

Hippo Campus performs at The Salt Shed for their Chicago stop of their tour.

Hippo Campus performed a packed show at The Salt Shed on Wednesday evening, promoting the release of the group’s latest EP, “Wasteland.”

The Minnesota-based indie rock band performed in Chicago just last year at the Riviera Theatre, shortly after the release of its latest album, “LP3.” Despite the quick turnaround, it managed to pack the newly opened Salt Shed with excited fans.

Before Hippo Campus took the stage, Gus Dapperton gave an electric performance filled with singing, jumping and dancing on chairs. Fans received the popular indie artist’s energy and music well, singing and swaying along.

Hippo Campus strode onstage next, greeted by deafening cheers as the crowd waited for their set to begin. The band opened with “South,” one of its earlier songs from 2015, before playing “Yippie Ki Yay” from the new EP and popular 2021 single “Bad Dream Baby.”

The concert was visibly fun for the band and fans alike. As the group danced around the stage and played their 2017 hit song “Way It Goes,” the crowd jumped up and down in near perfect unison with the beat. Even though the song came out six years ago, it remains one of Hippo Campus’ most listened to tracks on Spotify.

Colorful lights filled the tall ceilings and upper level sections of the Salt Shed as Hippo Campus continued to play a variety of songs from its discography, including “Suicide Saturday” from its first EP and “Monsoon” from its first studio album “Landmark.”

Hippo Campus closed out the show with some of its most well-known songs, including “Bambi,” the titular track from its 2018 album, and “Boys” from “LP3.” Fans listened and sang along as lead vocalist Jake Luppen broke into the chorus: “Kissing boys, missing work / Got hungover from your words / Same New York, it’s the worst / All these nights are a blur.”

The group came out for an encore, ending the night with “Buttercup” to raging applause. Although playing a larger venue than the Riviera, Hippo Campus maintained a feeling of community and intimacy usually reserved for smaller venues.

Hippo Campus will continue its tour in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday.

