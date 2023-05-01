Sarah Flax becomes city’s permanent community development director

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Sarah Flax, the city’s former interim community development director, was selected to permanently hold the role.

Sarah Flax was appointed Evanston’s community development director after serving as the interim director since August 2022, the city announced in a March news release.

Flax has worked for Evanston since 2006, starting as the community development block grant administrator. She became the housing and grants manager in 2017. During her time in city government, she has focused on implementing affordable housing plans.

She also sat on the planning team that used funds from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act to help Evanston recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news release said Flax was selected as the permanent community development director after an external application process and several rounds of interviews.

“Sarah is a dedicated, hard-working, and talented director with a wealth of information on many topics critical to core City initiatives. I look forward to working with her in this permanent capacity,” City Manager Luke Stowe said in the release.

