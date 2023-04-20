Lacrosse: Scane, Rhatigan, Coykendall, White named Tewaaraton Award nominees, most in NCAA

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane fires a shot toward the cage. Scane was one of four Wildcats named a nominee for the 2023 Women’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday.

Graduate student attackers Izzy Scane and Hailey Rhatigan, senior attacker Erin Coykendall and sophomore defender Samantha White were named nominees for the 2023 women’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday. No. 2 Northwestern leads the NCAA with four nominees on the list of 25.

Scane paces the NCAA with 72 goals and 91 points and is a frontrunner to win the award, alongside Syracuse attacker Meaghan Tyrell.

The ever-reliable Coykendall has tallied the fifth-most points in the NCAA and looks to push for a finalist spot for the award. With 39 goals and 39 assists, she’s proved her worth as one of the nation’s most balanced attackers.

Rhatigan sits at second in the Big Ten in goals per game, converting 42 scores in 11 outings. The Mercer transfer has burst onto the scene after missing the season’s first four games.

White — the Wildcats’ defensive cornerstone — is one of just three sophomores to earn a spot on the list of nominees. The versatile defender co-leads NU with 21 caused turnovers and has tallied 40 draw controls, nine points and 20 ground balls on the season.

The Tewaaraton Foundation will announce the five finalists May 11. Although Scane appears to be the Cats’ sole lock in that list, a postseason push could propel any of the team’s other nominees into consideration for a coveted spot. The award will be handed out June 1 at the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

