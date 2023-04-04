Salem, Wilkins and Hernandez win D65 Board of Education election

The Chicago mayoral runoff between Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson occurred this Tuesday, April 4 following the nine-person election on Feb. 28.

Omar Salem, Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) and Sergio Hernandez Jr., won the three open positions on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education on Tuesday in a tight five-way race.

Wilkins and Hernandez both successfully defended incumbent seats, with Wilkins serving on the board since she was appointed to fill a vacancy in October and Hernandez serving since his appointment in 2017. Hernandez has also served as school board president for a year.

Salem, a teacher in the department of special education at Niles North High School and a member of the city’s Equity and Empowerment Commission, won the highest tally of any candidate with 24.68% of the vote. Salem told The Daily he hopes to prioritize district-level communication, fiscal responsibility and fostering an inclusive classroom environment.

John Martin and Ndona Muboyayi, both District 65 parents, came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

This is a developing story. The Daily will update it as more information becomes available.

