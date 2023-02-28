Vice President for Facilities Alex Darragh to retire in August

The Arch. Northwestern received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award three years in a row during Darragh’s tenure. NU was the first University to win this award.

Alex Darragh, who has served as vice president for facilities since July 2019, will retire Aug. 31, the University announced Monday.

“Alex’s service-centered vision for Facilities, as well as his wisdom and deep experience, has been critical for Northwestern’s successful navigation of the last several years of change,” Executive Vice President Craig Johnson said in a University press release. “He has elevated Facilities’ operational excellence to better serve our entire campus community every day — no matter the circumstance.”

Throughout his tenure as vice president for facilities, Darragh oversaw investments in sustainability and energy planning, as well as the completion of capital projects including the Simpson Querrey Biomedical Research Center, the new Welsh-Ryan Arena, Trienens Performance Center, Ryan Fieldhouse and Walter Athletic Center.

Northwestern became the first university to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. During Darragh’s time at NU, the University won the award three years in a row.

Darragh also led NU’s efforts to achieve the University’s five-year partnership with renewable energy company Ameresco to support sustainNU’s reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“It has been an honor to work with a highly talented team that is dedicated to supporting the University’s strategic mission by providing students, faculty and staff with a safe, reliable and sustainable campus environment,” Darragh said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @PavanAcharya02

Related Stories:

— Northwestern to launch Norris East Lawn makeover

— At committee meeting, NU emphasizes commitment to city in mitigating spread of COVID-19

— In Focus: Physical accessibility limits students on Northwestern’s Evanston campus