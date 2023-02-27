Starbucks relocates in Norris, set to open March 6

A Dunkin’ previously sat where the new Starbucks location is on the ground floor of Norris University Center.

A new Starbucks location will open March 6 on the ground floor of Norris University Center, replacing the current location on the first floor.

Renovated with a marble countertop and a modern look, the spot last occupied by Dunkin’ will have a grand opening on March 13, according to an Instagram post from Northwestern Dining.

Shake and smoothie shop Shake Smart is set to open in Starbucks’ old location on the first floor in Fall Quarter 2023, Norris executive director Corbin Smyth told The Daily in September 2022.

