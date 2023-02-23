Local business owner injured in hit-and-run

Yun Park, the owner of Soapie’s Dry Cleaning & Tailoring on Chicago Avenue, was injured in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

According to an Evanston Police Department news release, Park was brought to a hospital Feb. 8. Her injuries were initially thought to have been caused by a fall.

But on Feb. 18, the release said, Park’s daughter notified EPD that Park had been the victim of a hit-and-run. Surveillance footage showed Park was struck by a pale-colored SUV, but the driver and vehicle have not yet been identified, the release said.

Park’s friend Tracy Goodheart began a GoFundMe earlier this week to support Park’s recovery. Goodheart said Park is now beginning treatment at a rehabilitation center nearby.

EPD is continuing to search for the driver who hit Park, the release said, and is asking for anyone with information to contact the Evanston Police Traffic Bureau.

