Spring+Sports+Preview+2023

With the kickstart for Lacrosse, Softball and Baseball’s 2023 seasons underway soon, there is high anticipation for what these programs can accomplish in the upcoming months. While Softball is coming off of an epic 2022 season finish with their College World Series appearance, Lacrosse is vying to avenge their bittersweet close at the NCAA Final Four tournament last May. In the meantime, a new coach and the absence of key players in the Baseball department bring attention to what the Wildcats could accomplish at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park.

Regardless of the outcomes this spring, one thing is certain: The Daily Northwestern’s sports desk will be here to cover each olympic sport and provide the best content.

To prepare yourself for the wild ride ahead, Click to read The Daily’s Spring Sports Preview.

