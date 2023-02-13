EPD responds to shooting near Ashland Avenue, Payne Street

Content warning: This article contains mentions of gun violence.

Evanston Police Department responded to a shooting near Ashland Avenue and Payne Street on Sunday afternoon.

Slightly after 4 p.m., EPD arrived and took the suspect, a Gurnee resident, into custody, according to an EPD news release. The person who was shot suffered a minor hand injury but was not hospitalized, the release said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Evanston Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The news release said it was motivated by an alleged financial deal that went bad.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

