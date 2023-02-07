Football: Northwestern returns to Wrigley Field this fall to host the Wildcats’ Classic

Northwestern is headed back to Wrigley Field this fall to host Iowa at the Wildcats’ Classic during the 2023 season.

The Wildcats and Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday morning the program is headed back to the Friendly Confines this November to participate in the Big Ten West contest. NU will be returning to the ballpark for the first time in two years when it hosted Purdue during the 2021 campaign.

The Cats’ season ticket holders will have priority access to clinching a seat at Wrigley Field to witness the squad faceoff on the big stage.

NU’s season kicks off this September with a conference battle on the road at Rutgers University.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sswann301

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

— Football: Bryce Gallagher embraces leadership role in standout junior season

— Football: Two programs in flux: Northwestern gears up for clash with Wisconsin and interim head coach Leonhard Saturday