Evanston events commemorate Black History Month

Evanston History Center. On Feb. 2, the building will host a presentation by Connie Martin about her enslaved relatives’ experiences.

This Black History Month, reflect, commemorate and celebrate at events across Evanston. The Daily compiled a list of just some of them happening around town.

“Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad”

Feb. 2, 7 p.m. — Evanston History Center

The Evanston History Center will host a presentation by Road Scholar Connie Martin, who will share her enslaved relatives’ experiences, including stories of fugitive escape routes preserved in a family Bible dated 1865. Quilts served as a key mode of communication between abolitionists and enslaved people escaping to the north, and Martin’s presentation will feature quilts her mother sewed that incorporate patterns and stitches used to signal pertinent passageway information.

Evanston Black History Scavenger Hunt

Feb. 1 to 28 — Main Library and Robert Crown Branch Library

All month long, the Evanston Public Library presents an indoor scavenger hunt based on the city’s Black history, consisting of 12 hidden pictures. EPL created the scavenger hunt in collaboration with the Shorefront Legacy Center.

Black History Month Family Game Night

Feb. 19, 5 p.m. — Robert Crown Community Center

Families will have the opportunity to compete in games of Uno, Lyrically Correct, Black Card Revoked and more — and Black-owned Evanston restaurants are catering.

Make Your Own Cartoon Glass Painting

Feb. 3, 4 p.m. — Robert Crown Branch Library

In the library lobby, residents can use the reverse glass painting technique to create portraits of Black cartoon characters with supplied frames and materials.

Black History Walks

Feb. 1, 10 a.m. — Evanston Ecology Center

Begin Black History Month with a nature walk to learn about local Black history in the context of Evanston’s landscape. Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita partnered with Shorefront Legacy Center to sponsor this event.

