Former vice president for Division of Student Affairs Bill Banis dies at 75

William “Bill” Banis, the former vice president for the Division of Student Affairs, died Jan. 23 at age 75, Northwestern announced Tuesday.

Banis started at NU in 1994, working with University Career Services, which is now known as Northwestern Career Advancement. He then worked at the Division of Student Affairs until he retired in 2011.

At NU, Banis oversaw the addition of departments such as the Asian/Asian American Student Affairs, Hispanic/Latino Student Affairs and LGBT Resource Center. These organizations later comprised Multicultural Student Affairs, formed during Banis’ tenure. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life was also created during his time at the University.

Banis increased capacity for organizations such as then-Services for Students with Disabilities — now AccessibleNU — Counseling and Psychological Services and the University Chaplain’s office. He also worked to improve pre-orientation programs, Wildcat Welcome, community service, multicultural education, staff development and health education.

“Bill was tireless in centralizing services, centering the needs of students, building a continued commitment to assessment, developing a network of employers and supporting the development of our staff,” NCA Executive Director Mark Presnell said.

Outside his work at NU, Banis wrote career advising books. In 1999, he was elected to the National Association of College and Employers, at which he continued working post-retirement.

“He will be missed by many,” Presnell said.

