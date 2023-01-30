Alum Ruby Scanlon named 2023 Schwarzman Scholar, aims to foster global relationships

A recent Northwestern graduate, Scanlon studied international relations and social policy in the School of Education and Social Policy.

Ruby Scanlon (SESP ʼ22) was named a Schwarzman Scholar in December and will pursue a fully-funded master’s degree in Global Affairs in Beijing, China.

Scanlon will join the eighth cohort of the program, along with 150 other admitted students, according to a Schwarzman Scholar press release. She will attend Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University.

A Posse First Generation Leadership Scholar during her time at Northwestern, Scanlon now serves as an international antitrust specialist in the U.S. Department of Justice, according to an NU press release.

“In an increasingly bilateral political landscape, mutual understanding between China and the U.S. will only become more essential to improving and bolstering multilateral institutions,” Scanlon said in the NU press release.

Scanlon wrote that she hopes the Schwarzman Scholars program will connect her to like-minded peers.

According to the NU press release, Scanlon has career aspirations in the U.S. State Department.

“I want to reshape Washington’s relationship to international organizations in a way that genuinely advances global interests, not just domestic ones,” Scanlon said.

