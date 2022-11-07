Medill alum Alexis Grant receives NU fellowship for media entrepreneurship

Fisk Hall. The Medill School of Journalism and The Garage recently awarded alumna Alexis Grant a fellowship for media entrepreneurship.

Journalist and media executive Alexis Grant (Medill M.S.J. ’05) has received the 2022 Medill and The Garage Media Entrepreneur Fellowship, the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications announced Nov. 1.

Grant is the founder and current CEO of They Got Acquired, a news outlet that reports on online startup founders who sell their businesses for amounts ranging from $100,000 to $50 million. She previously reported for the Houston Chronicle and U.S. News and World Report, and also founded the writers community The Write Life before selling it in 2021.

The fellowship supports entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on women and people of color who are innovators in the media industry.

Grant will receive an $80,000 stipend for the year and access to resources across Northwestern ― including at Medill, The Garage, the Farley Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the University as a whole.

“It’s pretty special to have the opportunity to collaborate with the university that helped me fall in love with journalism nearly two decades ago,” Grant said in a news release. “It’s exciting to see Northwestern teach young people that entrepreneurship is a viable career path, and that the Silicon Valley model isn’t the only option.”

