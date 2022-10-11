Walk a mile in their shoes: Northwestern alum walks across the country to support unhoused Chicago residents

Sam Rezaei (Weinberg ‘22) smiles after a day of walking with his stroller and supplies. Rezaei and his friend James Dill are embarking on a walk across the country.

Sam Rezaei (Weinberg ‘22) has walked over 1,900 miles since June 17. He and his friend, Oberlin College senior James Dill, have been walking along state highways, sleeping in tents and loading up on supplies at convenience stores — covering between 25 and 30 miles six days per week.

Rezaei and Dill are walking from New York City to Los Angeles, a roughly 2,800-mile journey, to help support unhoused Chicago residents.

The two have started an Instagram account and blog to document their journey as well as a GoFundMe fundraiser, so followers can donate to their cause. On the road since June, they plan to reach their final destination in around two months.

“I knew I wasn’t going to quit. I knew (Dill) wasn’t going to quit, but there was still doubt,” Rezaei said. “I remember thinking ‘I don’t know how the hell I’m gonna do this for the next five months,’ but here I am. Each challenge we go through gives us more confidence.”

The trip was born from a late-night text in January when Rezaei had the idea out of a desire to challenge himself, he said. He and Dill had thought about creating a charitable cause behind the trip as they prepared but wanted that cause to develop naturally.

During the walk, Rezaei said the two met a previously unhoused person at a gas station and learned his story. The conversation was both touching and illuminating of the challenges that unhoused people face, he said. That pushed the pair to start a fundraiser to raise money for unhoused Chicago residents.

“Homeless people are not respected that much and sometimes are seen as a nuisance,” Dill said. “As far as charity, I can’t think of anyone who needs it more.”

Rezaei and Dill have raised $7,444 as of Tuesday for a charitable endowment which they plan to contribute to several Chicago organizations for the unhoused.

The Night Ministry, one of the charities they will support, provides human connection, housing support and health care to unhoused and impoverished Chicago residents.

Night Ministry Communications Manager Burke Patten said he appreciates Rezaei and Dill’s efforts.

“It’s wonderful they’re undertaking this walk. We wish them the best of luck,” Patten said. “Folks who are unhoused, they’re our community members. They’re our neighbors. Our community is only as strong as all its members are.”

Rezaei and Dill said they’ve both been motivated by the kindness of strangers along the way. After long days, like when they walked for 24 hours straight and covered about 63 miles, Rezaei said they love meeting people and talking about their cause.

Though they’ve struggled to maintain motivation and momentum, Rezaei said he and Dill, who have been friends since eighth grade, have been a support system for each other.

“We were so infatuated with the idea of the trip. Then that whole buzz goes away and you realize, ‘We’re gonna do it every single day, and we’re going to be away from our families in the middle of nowhere,’” Rezaei said. “During the times that (Dill) is down, I’ll push him and during the times that I’m down, he’ll push me.”

Both Rezaei and Dill said they have grown from the trip, both mentally and physically.

Rezaei said he has always considered himself to be a persevering person, but this walk has put this personal strength into action.

“The most rewarding part is when you look at the map, and see, ‘Wow, I made a dent in this country.’ I could trace with a finger the route that we went through,” Rezaei said. “It’s so rewarding to see where you are and where you’ve come from.”

