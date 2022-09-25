Women’s Soccer: No. 9 Northwestern continues historic season with conference victories

Senior defender Danika Austin clears the ball. Austin was named to Top Drawer Soccer’s National Team of the Week last week.

Make that seven in a row.

No. 9 Northwestern, currently the top seed in the Big Ten, enjoyed yet another string of victories this past week, maintaining its highest national ranking since 1998.

Against Nebraska (4-4-3, 2-1 Big Ten) on Thursday, the Wildcats (9-1-1, 3-0) found themselves down early following a Cornhusker goal in the first minute. This score ended NU’s shutout streak at 446 minutes and 17 seconds — the sixth-longest mark in program history.

But the Cats immediately retaliated as freshman midfielder Caterina Regazzoni, who also logged two assists in the game, snuck one past the keeper off a rebound in the eighth minute.

In the 25th minute, junior forwards Ella Hase and Meg Boade collaborated to take the lead, as Hase maneuvered past a defender and crossed the ball into the box, where Boade knocked in the goal.

Another goal from senior forward Aurea Del Carmen made it 3-2 at halftime. NU never surrendered the lead, even while Nebraska controlled the ball for most of the second half. Boade punched in another goal in the 70th minute, sealing the 4-2 NU win.

A balanced attack also proved vital in the Cats’ 2-1 win over Minnesota (5-5-1, 1-2 Big Ten) Sunday.

After a scoreless first 23 minutes, senior midfielder Lily Gilbertson connected on a cross from Hase, tallying her first goal of the season.

The Golden Gophers managed to tie the game in the second half — but not for long. Senior midfielder Rowan Lapi scored a minute after Minnesota had tied the game up with 20 minutes left. The senior captain rose above two defenders to head in a corner from junior midfielder Josie Aulicino, securing the 2-1 victory.

Following the two road victories, NU now has a conference record of 3-0, already matching its conference win total from all of last season.

Having only let up six goals so far, the Cats look to continue their dominant season at home against Rutgers on Thursday.

