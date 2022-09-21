Attendees donate their time and appetites at the eighth annual Taste of Evanston

The eighth annual Taste of Evanston brought food and music to the Charles Dawes House to support the fight against housing insecurity. Organized by the Evanston Lighthouse Rotary Club, the event proceeds will go to fight housing insecurity within Evanston.

