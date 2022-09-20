Captured: New wildcats dash across field before game against Southern Illinois

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This will be a space to share photos by The Daily’s staff as well as photos from members of our community. Students can submit entries to be considered from their classes, vacation or just from around NU by emailing [email protected].

Sunday was Northwestern’s second home game at Ryan Field, but it marked the first time the class of 2026 and transfers took to the stands to chant the fight song. Prior to the game, they rushed the field with their peer advisers in the annual Wildcat Dash.

