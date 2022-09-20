Captured: New wildcats dash across field before game against Southern Illinois

Joanne Haner, Diversity & Inclusion Chair|September 20, 2022

Two+people+run+outdoors%2C+one+with+their+hands+in+the+air+and+wearing+a+foam+purple+paw.

 

This will be a space to share photos by The Daily's staff as well as photos from members of our community.

Sunday was Northwestern’s second home game at Ryan Field, but it marked the first time the class of 2026 and transfers took to the stands to chant the fight song. Prior to the game, they rushed the field with their peer advisers in the annual Wildcat Dash.

 

A person in a button down and glasses stands and smiles with a football field in the background. Three people lead a group running onto a football field. The person in front wears sunglasses and a blue t-shirt. Two people run along a football field with a group wearing purple t-shirts. One wears a purple baseball cap and records on a phone. A line of football players links arms and runs onto a football field. A football player in a purple jersey wearing the number 17 sticks their hand out before a play. Football players in purple jerseys jump to try to block a field goal. A marching band dressed in black and purple walks down a ramp and onto a football field. A group of people in pink shirts cheer in football stands. A football player in a purple jersey jumps onto the sidelines to try to avoid a tackle by a player in a white jersey.People dressed in purple fill the stands of a football stadium. People dressed in purple cheer in the stands of a football stadium.

 

