The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston July 1-3

See what’s happening on campus and in Evanston this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.

Northwestern events

Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory

Dearborn Observatory

Friday 9-11 p.m.

Free

Tours include walking through NU’s Dearborn Observatory and looking through its telescope. Reservations are required for the 9-10 p.m., and walk-ins are allowed from 10-11 p.m.

Evanston events

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

University Place and Oak Avenue

Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Free entry

Find all of your favorite Evanston eateries and more in one place this weekend. With stands from Fred’s Bread, to Newport Coffee, to Soul and Smoke, there are options for every palate.

Street Naming: Hon. Lionel Jean-Baptiste Way

McDaniel Avenue and Crain Street

Sunday 3 p.m.

Free

Join the city in Sunday’s street naming, which will honor the city’s first Haitian-American alderperson and the Cook County Circuit Court’s first Haitian-American judge. During his 10-year run as an alderperson, Jean-Baptiste supported exploring reparations for Black Evanston residents and programming for at-risk youth.

Starlight Concert: Indika Reggae Band

Harbert-Payne Park

Sunday 5:30 p.m.

Free

Indika Reggae Band will perform following the honorary street naming for Jean-Baptiste earlier in the day. The award-winning ensemble has been around for more than 30 years and performs all over the Midwest.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyHettleman

Related Stories:

— Illinois residents cast votes in Tuesday’s primaries

— Evanston Redistricting Committee discusses need for community engagement in planning meeting

— Ald. Peter. Braithwaite to resign from City Council after 11 years