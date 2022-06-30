The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston July 1-3
June 30, 2022
The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.
Northwestern events
Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory
Dearborn Observatory
Friday 9-11 p.m.
Free
Tours include walking through NU’s Dearborn Observatory and looking through its telescope. Reservations are required for the 9-10 p.m., and walk-ins are allowed from 10-11 p.m.
Evanston events
Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market
University Place and Oak Avenue
Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Free entry
Find all of your favorite Evanston eateries and more in one place this weekend. With stands from Fred’s Bread, to Newport Coffee, to Soul and Smoke, there are options for every palate.
Street Naming: Hon. Lionel Jean-Baptiste Way
McDaniel Avenue and Crain Street
Sunday 3 p.m.
Free
Join the city in Sunday’s street naming, which will honor the city’s first Haitian-American alderperson and the Cook County Circuit Court’s first Haitian-American judge. During his 10-year run as an alderperson, Jean-Baptiste supported exploring reparations for Black Evanston residents and programming for at-risk youth.
Starlight Concert: Indika Reggae Band
Harbert-Payne Park
Sunday 5:30 p.m.
Free
Indika Reggae Band will perform following the honorary street naming for Jean-Baptiste earlier in the day. The award-winning ensemble has been around for more than 30 years and performs all over the Midwest.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @AudreyHettleman
Related Stories:
— Illinois residents cast votes in Tuesday’s primaries
— Evanston Redistricting Committee discusses need for community engagement in planning meeting
— Ald. Peter. Braithwaite to resign from City Council after 11 years