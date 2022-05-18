Mayfest announces FMO Second Stage artists for 50th Dillo Day

For Members Only first co-hosted Dillo Day with Mayfest Productions in 2019.

Taylor Bennett, Jordan Hawkins, Kari Faux and Scorey will perform on the For Members Only Second Stage Dillo Day, Mayfest Productions announced Wednesday.

Dillo Day, the nation’s largest student-run music festival, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To commemorate the festival’s origins, this year’s theme is “Return to the Rodeo.” FMO’s stage features an all-Black artist slate. The group first partnered with Mayfest to co-host Dillo Day in 2019, after Mayfest’s historical partner WNUR dropped out.

FMO headliner and Rapper/R&B singer Bennett is a Chicago native. He released his debut album “Broad Shoulders” in 2015, and has dropped three more since. Past collaborators include Donnie Trumpet, Ludlow and Chance the Rapper, Bennett’s brother. In April, Bennett released “Coming of Age,” featuring artists such as Jeremih and Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s.

Hawkins released the EP “Heart Won’t Stop” in 2021. His soulful voice blends with hypnotic beats, creating his unique R&B sound. Popular songs from the album include “Honey,” which features EARTHGANG, and the titular “Heart Won’t Stop.”

Rapper Kari Faux hails from Little Rock, Arkansas. Her minimalist production style allows for the inventive, playful wordplay in her lyrics to shine through. Her songs “No Small Talk” and “Lowkey” were featured in the HBO show “Insecure.”

Scorey, the final artist on FMO’s slate, released his first single “Freddie Krueger” in 2019. The rapper was signed to Polo G’s label, Only Dreamers Achieve Records, in 2020. His most popular release, “Moods,” was released in 2020.

