‘You can create your own beauty’: Evanston gardeners find community and connection
May 12, 2022
At gardens throughout Evanston, residents do more than just grow plants— they find beauty, community and a space for connecting to the Earth. From Norris University Center’s Wild Roots garden to the West End Garden to the Twiggs Canal Gardens, students and residents nurture flowers and produce food side-by-side.
