Niles resident shot twice Tuesday night on Sherman Avenue; shooters at large

Content warning: this story contains mentions of gun violence.

A 21-year old Niles resident is in stable condition after being shot twice while exiting a vehicle in Evanston Tuesday night, according to the Evanston Police Department.

Evanston police responded to reports of a person shot on the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue — about one city block from EPD headquarters — around 11:30 p.m., according to an EPD news release. The victim walked about a block to meet officers in the EPD lobby.

The release stated that the victim sustained gunshot wounds to the buttocks and abdomen but was not wounded fatally and is now being treated at Evanston Hospital.

According to the news release, the victim was in a car with two known offenders and was shot by one while getting out of the car following a verbal altercation. The offenders drove away after the shooting. They are still at large, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said in the news release.

“This was not a random attack,” Glew said in the release. “The investigation does not indicate there is a continued threat to the general public.”

EPD is taking tips and information about the incident from residents as officers continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

