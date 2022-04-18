Man arrested for first-degree murder after stabbing his sister in Evanston residence

Content warning: this story contains mentions of knife violence.

Andy Aphour, a 26-year-old Evanston resident, was arrested and charged Sunday night with first-degree murder for fatally stabbing his sister the previous night, according to a Monday Evanston Police Department news release.

Evanston police arrived at a residence on the 100 block of Callan Ave around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday night, responding to 911 calls. The victim was identified as Karen Aphour, 30.

The Evanston Fire Department transported Karen Aphour to St. Francis Hospital with multiple stab wounds. Karen Aphour was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the release.

EPD worked with the Cook County State Attorney’s Office, which approved a felony first degree murder charge against Andy Aphour Sunday night.

According to both witness statements and officers’ interrogation of Andy Aphour, the stabbing followed a verbal dispute over household chores, per the release.

Andy Aphour will appear in court March 2. His bond has been set at $300,000 with the surrender of his passport.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

