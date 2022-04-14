The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 3

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you won’t want to miss.

Lovers & Madmen: ADAPTFEST — Harris 107

Thursday – Saturday 7 p.m.

Free

At ADAPTFEST, Lovers & Madmen will put on three completely student-written, directed and performed plays: “Behind the Mirrors,” “The Summoning” and “The Prince Has Turned into a Pigeon.” “Behind the Mirrors” will be streamed via Lovers & Madmen’s Facebook.

Vertigo Productions: The Bloody Bricks and Blows of American Dream High — Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free

Featuring themes of community, identity and independence, this new student-written and directed play offers a darker take on a coming-of-age story. When Bia moves from Brazil to the U.S. and enrolls in a new school, she refuses to accept the high school’s unfair rules. Instead, she decides to recruit other students to reimagine American Dream High.

NU Nights and SWAN: Open Mic Night — Norris Louis Room

Friday 8 p.m.

Free

Spend your night listening to NU students sign, recite poetry, dance and more. Food will be provided.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyHettleman

Related Stories:

— Tufaan Entertainment holds first in-person dance competition in three years

— After COVID-19 shutdown, performance groups look to emphasize mental health over perfection