The Weekend Ahead: Campus performances to catch for Week 3

Illustration by Olivia Abeyta

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 3.

Audrey Hettleman, Arts & Entertainment Editor
April 14, 2022

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some of the student performances you won’t want to miss. 

Lovers & Madmen: ADAPTFEST — Harris 107 

Thursday – Saturday 7 p.m.

Free

At ADAPTFEST, Lovers & Madmen will put on three completely student-written, directed and performed plays: “Behind the Mirrors,” “The Summoning” and “The Prince Has Turned into a Pigeon.” “Behind the Mirrors” will be streamed via Lovers & Madmen’s Facebook. 

Vertigo Productions: The Bloody Bricks and Blows of American Dream High — Shanley Pavilion 

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Free

Featuring themes of community, identity and independence, this new student-written and directed play offers a darker take on a coming-of-age story. When Bia moves from Brazil to the U.S. and enrolls in a new school, she refuses to accept the high school’s unfair rules. Instead, she decides to recruit other students to reimagine American Dream High. 

NU Nights and SWAN: Open Mic Night — Norris Louis Room 

Friday 8 p.m.

Free

Spend your night listening to NU students sign, recite poetry, dance and more. Food will be provided. 

