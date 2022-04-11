Fusion makes a spring show comeback with ‘After Dark’

Fusion Dance Company performed its spring show, “After Dark,” in Ryan Auditorium Friday and Saturday — the first in-person spring show the group has put on in two years.

The 40-member collegiate dance team performed set pieces in a variety of styles, ranging from hip-hop and contemporary dance to whacking and popping.

Weinberg senior Matthew You said having a leadership position on a collegiate dance team was a dream he’d hoped to accomplish since high school. You, who joined Fusion during his freshman year, had the opportunity to lead his last spring show as a co-artistic director.

“Seeing the trust that your members put in you, and being able to move forward knowing that you’re able to serve these people you care so much about was super rewarding,” You said. “Being around other people who are constantly pushing me to be a better dancer has definitely impacted me, and it keeps the fire fueled.”

“After Dark” also marked the end of McCormick senior Lili Wang’s four-year journey with Fusion. Because this show was only her second in-person performance, she said she found it challenging to balance putting the show together with leading and choreographing for Refresh Dance Crew, another dance team on campus.

“This year is a lot more hectic than years past, and it’s hard to get into the swing of things,” Wang said. “I definitely feel like a baby in that a lot of people will come to the seniors for questions about the show or what to expect, and to be honest, I have a very limited knowledge base about Fusion.”

In addition to a lack of in-person experience, rehearsals can require long hours and be physically-demanding on the body, You said. He recalled almost burning out during Spring Quarter his freshman year.

The preparation process for Weinberg sophomore Angela Xie took a different format than during her freshman year, when she rehearsed for a spring show that would premiere in a virtual format.

Since all of her rehearsals were over Zoom and culminated in one day of shooting, she spent less time practicing for last year’s show. Now, rehearsals last from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., according to Xie.

“The one saving grace is it’s Week Two, so thankfully, school hasn’t been at its peak. But (rehearsals) are still very hard on your body and mind when you’re spending so much time devoted to just Fusion,” Xie said. “Since we just end up spending so much time together, you’re just kind of living with them at that point.”

Despite the long hours invested, You said the relationships he built within the group make his time in Fusion worth it.

As his dancing journey with Fusion comes to an end, You said he has had the chance to reflect on how fast time has gone by since his freshman year.

“It’s a bittersweet ending because I’m sick of school, but at the same time, I know I’ll miss a lot of the people who I’ve met on the team and a lot of the youngins who came in,” You said. “It’s so easy to see people and goof around (and) have such a great time on a daily basis.”

