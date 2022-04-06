Evanston begins rehabilitating city sewer system

An aerial view of Evanston. The city is contracting with Insituform Technologies USA, LLC to rehabilitate portions of the sewer system.

Evanston began rehabilitating portions of the sewer system using the Cured-In-Place Pipe process Wednesday, the city announced March 29.

The process began with cleaning and televising, a process for inspecting a sewer’s internal condition. Starting in May, liners will be inserted into the public sewer to prevent business sewer service from flowing into the public system while the rehabilitation takes place. The project is slated to be completed by Nov. 1.

Evanston is contracting with Insituform Technologies USA, LLC, a provider for piping system rehabilitation. The city’s Capital Planning & Engineering Bureau will monitor the project.

Residents will receive notice 10 days prior to the beginning of lining work in their area. A notice will also be placed on affected buildings 24 hours before work commences.

The city asked residents to refrain from running dishwashers or laundry machines, limit water usage and disconnect sump pumps while the sewer line in front of their building is rehabilitated. At most locations, the lining work will take about 10 hours.

Once the liner installation is complete, the contractor will reestablish the flow between the building and public sewers.

Residents in buildings that do not receive a notice will not be affected, the announcement said. The city will post “No Parking” signs in areas where the rehabilitation affects parking.

