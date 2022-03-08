Students can pick up one at-home COVID-19 test kit before Spring Break

At-home test kits will be available for students ahead of Spring Break.

Students can pick up one at-home COVID-19 test kit from in-person testing sites ahead of Spring Break, according to a Tuesday email from Vice President for Operations Luke Figora.

The kits, which contain two individual COVID-19 tests, will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday and March 14 to 18, or until supplies run out. They will be available at the Jacobs Center or 345 E. Superior St.

At-home testing is not required, the email read, but it is “encouraged for students who plan to spend significant time outside of the Northwestern community.”

The email suggested students take one test before leaving campus and one before returning. The on-site testing will remain open during Spring Break.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 from an at-home test over Spring Break should submit their test results to the University.

