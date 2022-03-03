Northwestern requires in-person COVID-19 tests during first week of Spring Quarter

All students will be required to complete an in-person COVID-19 test during the first week of Spring Quarter.

All graduate and undergraduate students will be required to complete an in-person COVID-19 test during the first week of Spring Quarter, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora announced in a Thursday email.

All classes and activities will resume in-person March 29. Students, faculty and staff with approved vaccination exemptions will still be required to complete two in-person tests each week of Spring Quarter. The University will continue monitoring conditions on campus and will make an announcement in the coming weeks about mask guidelines after spring break, the email said.

“Public health officials and our own medical experts continue to inform our guidance on masking and other mitigation strategies,” the email stated.

Masking remains required in classrooms and other instructional spaces through the end of Winter Quarter. Instructors and staff cannot require masking except as part of an approved medical accommodation through the Office of Equity or AccessibleNU.

Free surgical masks are available in the entryways of most buildings on campus and free KN95 masks are still available on both the Evanston and Chicago campuses.

Northwestern will offer extended hours at in-person testing sites in Evanston and Chicago during the first week of Spring Quarter and will return to regular hours April 4.

