The Block Museum’s “A Site of Struggle” exhibit displays how artists have engaged with anti-Black violence

Content warning: This video contains mentions and imagery of anti-Black violence. Please watch with discretion.

The Block Museum of Art at Northwestern has opened its latest exhibit, “A Site of Struggle: ​​American Art against Anti-Black Violence.” Featuring artwork from the post-Reconstruction era to the conception of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2013, the exhibit serves to contextualize modern-day violence and display how various artists have used art to protest, process, mourn and memorialize anti-Black violence.

