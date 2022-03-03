ASG passes legislation supporting an airport shuttle system

Executive Officer of Accountability Margot Bartol at an ASG Senate meeting. Wednesday’s legislation said rideshare options to airports can cost up to $100.

Associated Student Government approved legislation Wednesday to create a free airport shuttle system for high-travel days at the beginning and end of academic breaks.

The legislation, authored by Weinberg Senator and sophomore Stephanie Shields, said Northwestern has a fleet of shuttles it could use for airport transit. She said the University could use the same guidelines as the Intercampus Shuttle system, having students present their Wildcards when boarding. The legislation stipulates shuttle service should also be available to faculty and staff.

Students said it can take hours to get to Chicago Midway International Airport and O’Hare International Airport via public transportation, which can be especially difficult with luggage. Alternatively, rideshare options to and from the airport can cost as much as $100, and coordinating carpools is also difficult.

“It feels like every time we have a break that ends or starts, group chats everywhere frantically start spamming and everyone’s like trying to find carpools so they can share Uber rides to the airport,” Shields said.

The legislation will be presented to the administration for possible implementation. ASG will vote on code changes next week.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @EmmaCRosenbaum

Related Stories:

— From Senate to administration: How ASG executive office advocates for legislation

— ASG workshops amendment to clarify meeting publicity rules