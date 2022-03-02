Liu: The timeless message of Beethoven’s Ninth

In the final movement of Ludwig van Beethoven’s towering Symphony No. 9, he sets his transcendental music to the text of Friedrich Schiller’s poem “An die Freude” (“Ode to Joy”) to impart a universal message of hope and unity to all of mankind. This message is encompassed by the phrase “Alle Menschen werden Brüder” (“All men become brothers”).

It’s no wonder why Beethoven’s work has long represented a powerful symbol of opposition to war and tyranny. On Christmas Day, 1989, musician Leonard Bernstein conducted the piece on the steps of what was formerly East Berlin’s Schauspielhaus (now the Konzerthaus Berlin) to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall that took place just over a month earlier. The performance featured orchestral musicians not only from Germany, but also from the United States, England, France and Russia. It was a vibrant demonstration of brotherhood and freedom during a significant moment in history.

And so what a coincidence it was that this very same work by Beethoven was being performed right here in Chicago by Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, on the very day that the entire world learned of Russia’s barbaric military invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign nation upon whose freedom and independence was being infringed by a highly irrational Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Immediately, at the onset of that evening’s concert, Muti addressed the terrible events people around the world were watching unfold. He eloquently described that when we hear the chorus sing Schiller’s famous “Ode to Joy” text in the final movement, we must all remember “that Joy, without peace, cannot exist.” It was an articulate response to those who needlessly create war and violence.

Two nights later, Muti went even further, directly condemning Putin and demanding him to “send back the bloody tanks and give back freedom, dignity and integrity to the glorious people of Ukraine.” The ensuing performances of Beethoven’s 9th could not have resonated more profoundly with those of us in the audience.

And yes, while this is unlikely to cause any noticeable shift in the war, it was refreshing to see a prominent public figure come out with a clear and strong stance against the unwarranted violence being perpetrated by Putin, particularly given the context of both Beethoven’s symphonic masterpiece and Schiller’s uplifting text.

The world of classical music has long been chided for its insular, ivory tower views — not that dissimilar to academia. As a student who has been immersed in this world, I still get the impression there are many people who continue to propagate these close-minded perspectives. One need only look at soprano Anna Netrebko’s recent social media posts claiming her apolitical role as an artist, despite previous affiliations with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine and with Putin himself. They fail to understand that the performing arts do not exist in a complete vacuum and are not free from the complex current affairs that underlie our society.

Truth be told, art and politics have always had a deep interrelationship. Take Beethoven himself as an example. His original dedication on the title page of his Symphony No. 3 was to Napoleon Bonaparte. That, however, was quickly disintegrated by the composer himself after learning the French general had declared himself emperor.

We’re incredibly fortunate that we have, here in Chicago, a public figure like Muti who has always understood the serious responsibility he takes on as the leader of an important, world-class cultural and artistic institution like the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. His outspoken support of the brave Ukrainian people, through defense of the universal ideals of brotherhood, joy and peace, which form the basis of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, sets a powerful example for not just those in the classical music field, but for all of us in the world who bear witness to crimes against humanity. The timeless symbolism of Beethoven’s music and Schiller’s words, coupled with Muti’s bold dialogue on these harrowing events, is something of which we should all take notice.

Claire Liu is a McCormick PhD candidate. She can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.