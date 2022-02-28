Hot from the Oven: Peppercorns Kitchen mixes traditional with contemporary
February 28, 2022
This photo essay is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history.
Peppercorns Kitchen is an Evanston staple located on Davis St. in the heart of downtown. The restaurant serves a fusion of Szechuan cuisine with American-Chinese cuisine. Despite struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant persevered through tough times and stayed in business.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @karapeeler