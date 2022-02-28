Hot from the Oven: Frida’s Mexican-American fusion for brunch
February 28, 2022
This photo essay is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history.
Frida’s opened in January 2019. Just a year later, it faced the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner and Manager Rosario Barreto said that the support from local Evanston businesses has allowed them to brave through and run the breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that serves Mexican food, American food and everything in between on Church Street.
