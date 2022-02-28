Hot from the Oven: Frida’s Mexican-American fusion for brunch

Every plate is a team effort, Chef Daniel Coronel said. While one person may be working on hashbrowns, the other may be making eggs.

This photo essay is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history.

Frida’s opened in January 2019. Just a year later, it faced the COVID-19 pandemic. Co-owner and Manager Rosario Barreto said that the support from local Evanston businesses has allowed them to brave through and run the breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that serves Mexican food, American food and everything in between on Church Street.

Gallery | 10 Photos Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer Because of her adoration for Mexican art, Barreto named the restaurant Frida’s after the artist Frida Kahlo. She wanted to give the restaurant an artsy flair and said the food Coronel makes has a similar vibe given the amount of detail that goes into the food.

