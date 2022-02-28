Hot from the Oven: Comfort in a bowl of ramen
This photo essay is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history.
Whether you’re celebrating or feeling down, you can always count on Table to Stix Ramen to provide you with the comfort food you’re craving. As a ramen lover myself, it’s safe to say the interviewed customers were right — the richness of the broth is comforting in the middle of a cold and frigid Evanston winter.
