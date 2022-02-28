Hot from the Oven: Comfort in a bowl of ramen

Chef Gustavo Torres and co-owner Kenny Chou have been at the store since close to when it opened in 2015. They find the fast paced, high energy atmosphere of the restaurant to be engaging and conducive to learning on the job.

This photo essay is a part of the Hot from the Oven series, a profile on local Evanston eateries to get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of their staff, clientele and history.

Whether you’re celebrating or feeling down, you can always count on Table to Stix Ramen to provide you with the comfort food you’re craving. As a ramen lover myself, it’s safe to say the interviewed customers were right — the richness of the broth is comforting in the middle of a cold and frigid Evanston winter.

Gallery | 9 Photos Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer Chou said he grew up with a passion for the restaurant business after being surrounded by family members who are restaurant owners. Though he graduated with a degree in graphic design, he gravitated toward the natural feeling of being in a restaurant.

