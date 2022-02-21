Baseball: Northwestern goes winless in four-game season opening series versus UAB

Mike Doherty follows through on pitch. The senior took the mound in the Cats’ season opener against UAB Friday.

In interim head coach Josh Reynolds’s debut series at the helm, and Northwestern’s first non-conference contests since 2020, the group didn’t get off to the start it wanted.

Traveling down to face the University of Alabama at Birmingham for a four-game weekend, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-0 Big Ten) didn’t receive the hospitality treatment from UAB (4-0, 0-0 C-USA), losing all four contests.

NU’s closest opportunity to get in the win column came in the first tilt Friday, a game determined by the last play — a walk-off single. The Wildcats were down early to start. Through the combination of UAB’s three hits to go along with a Josh Sears home run, the Blazers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. NU punched back, picking up six hits of their own during their next turn at the plate and making it 6-3.

Half of those runs came off the bat of senior first baseman Anthony Calarco. One of the lone returning big bats to the Cats lineup this season, Calarco started this season off hot with two home runs and two doubles during the weekend.

Even through these early efforts, UAB was able to battle back, tying the game at 6-6. However, sophomore center fielder Ethan O’Donnell single-handedly broke the tie, following his double into the left center gap in the seventh. Attempting to steal third to put himself in scoring position for junior designated hitter Stephen Hrustich, who had the third most RBIs on the team last year, O’Donnell was not only safe but proceeded to score due to an error by the catcher.

The Cats maintained their one-run lead entering the ninth inning, but things turned for the worst. Junior right-hander Coby Moe began the bottom half with a strikeout and followed it up with a hit-by-pitch, single and walk, forcing NU to switch pitchers in hopes of getting out of the jam. Replaced by sophomore David Utagawa, UAB only needed one batter to send the Wildcats packing, as Peyton Puckett’s single scored two Blazers and gave it the win, 8-7.

After the heartbreaking loss, NU couldn’t reach the seven-run mark for the rest of the weekend. Playing a seven and nine-inning doubleheader Saturday, the group struggled to wake up their bats. Recording back-to-back hits in the top of the first by graduate right fielder Ruben Fontes and sophomore Vincent Bianchina, the Cats picked up the same number for the rest of the game, generating one run total. In the opposing dugout, UAB wasn’t able to meet its eight-run Friday total either, but still beat the Wildcats 4-1.

Looking to put both games behind them, NU jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the second inning following back-to-back doubles by first-years second baseman Patrick Herrera and catcher Bennett Markinson. To keep the party going, Calarco and Bianchina added consecutive singles after Markinson’s down-the-line shot to left field.

The Blazers chipped away at the Cats lead quietly, though, earning one in the second and another in the fourth. However, UAB’s offensive eruption came in the sixth inning, climbing from a dismal two runs to nine. During the process, NU used three different arms, but more surprisingly, UAB only picked up three hits the entire inning — it racked up three walks, two hit by pitches and one fielder’s choice.

UAB tacked on one more run before the game’s end, as did NU, but the lead was too much to overcome and resulted in a 10-4 loss.

The Wildcats lost in similar fashion Sunday, at least score-wise, as UAB’s bats woke up early on in the game. Notching two runs in both the first and second, the Blazers continued to apply pressure as the game progressed: three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in eighth, ending at 11 runs.

NU struck as well, but not at the same magnitude. After scoring one run in the third, the group went quiet for the next three innings, until picking up two runs in the seventh and one run in the eighth and ninth. That was all the offense could generate, though, as it dropped the last contest 11-5.

Looking for its first win of the season, NU will continue on its non-conference schedule, facing Santa Clara next weekend for another four-game series.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @LPIII_TRES



Related Stories:

— Baseball: Uncertainty awaits Northwestern after major changes during offseason

— Q&A: NU alumna Katie Krall joins Boston Red Sox as minor league coach in historic signing

— Baseball: After whirlwind 2021, Cats looking to find footing under Josh Reynolds