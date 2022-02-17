Women’s Tennis: Northwestern prepares for home doubleheader against Harvard and Miami-Ohio on Sunday

Senior Clarissa Hand pumps her fist along the baseline. Hand was victorious in both her singles and doubles matches against Notre Dame, and will look to carry that momentum into Northwestern’s two matches on Sunday.

Propelled by a dominant performance against Notre Dame Sunday, Northwestern will look to build upon the momentum with a two-game homestand on Sunday.

The Wildcats (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will play host to Harvard and Miami-Ohio in a doubleheader, the former being the squad’s “Together We Win” game. The campaign, which was launched by the Department of Athletics and Recreation, aims to “raise awareness to the department’s ongoing commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive community that fosters belonging and celebrates authenticity.”

NU is looking forward to the pair of home matches this weekend, especially with a Kansas road trip looming large to begin in March, senior Clarissa Hand said.

“We’re really excited about our ‘Together We Win’ game,” Hand said. “We’re really excited to try to get some wins at home. Building on these two weeks at home is really important for us just to get a good foundation.”

Hand, the Cats’ No. 1 singles player, holds steady at 85th nationally, per the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association Rankings. The New Jersey native went 2-0 against the Fighting Irish, winning 6-3 in doubles with sophomore Maria Shusharina and then grabbing a straight sets victory 6-3, 6-4 in singles play.

No one was more dominant in the battle with Notre Dame, though, than graduate student Ema Lazic, who emerged victorious with a 6-0, 6-0 win in singles at the No. 5 position.

Hand said she felt confident heading into the match, but emphasized the importance of Lazic getting NU on the board early. Additionally, as an upperclassman, Hand said keeping her composure and remaining confident are important in setting the tone for her performance, while also benefiting the team.

The Cats’ first match against the Crimson will start at 11 a.m. CT, with the bout against the RedHawks beginning at 5 p.m.

Harvard (5-2) is coming off of a 2-1 showing and finals appearance at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships last week. Miami-Ohio (4-2)] will likely enter the Combe Tennis Center quite confident, following its 5-2 and 6-1 victories over Cleveland State and Youngstown State, respectively, on Feb. 12.

Nevertheless, NU will look to close out the month with a pair of victories, before hitting the road once again in March.

