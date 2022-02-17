The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 7

Check out the upcoming campus performances in Week 7.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, check out some of the student performances on campus.

The Boy at the Edge of Everything — Purple Crayon Players

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Free

Twelve-year-old Simon Ives is rocketed away from her overscheduled life on Earth to meet the Boy at the Edge of Everything. Adventure ensues.

MFA Collaboration Series: peerless – Wirtz Center

Hal & Martha Hyer Wallis Theater

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$6-$15

In a satirical take on college admissions and a modern retelling of Macbeth, two twins are determined to be accepted to The College.

Something Rotten! – Wirtz Center

Ethel M. Barber Theater

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

$6-$30

Now in its final weekend of performances, this production set in the 1590s centers on playwright brothers. Nick and Nigel Bottom want to write a popular play that will rival Shakespeare himself, and end up creating the world’s first musical.

She Kills Monsters — WAVE Productions

Louis Room on the second floor of Norris

Friday 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.

Free

A grieving young woman plays a Dungeons & Dragons module to better understand her late sister.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @RaynaYu_Song

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AlexaCrowder

Related Stories:

— Wirtz Center to premiere dark comedy “peerless” this weekend

— Wirtz Center premieres Renaissance romp and Broadway musical “Something Rotten!”