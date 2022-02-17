The Weekend Ahead, A&E Edition: Campus performances to catch in Week 7
February 17, 2022
If you’re looking for weekend plans, check out some of the student performances on campus.
The Boy at the Edge of Everything — Purple Crayon Players
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Free
Twelve-year-old Simon Ives is rocketed away from her overscheduled life on Earth to meet the Boy at the Edge of Everything. Adventure ensues.
MFA Collaboration Series: peerless – Wirtz Center
Hal & Martha Hyer Wallis Theater
Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$6-$15
In a satirical take on college admissions and a modern retelling of Macbeth, two twins are determined to be accepted to The College.
Something Rotten! – Wirtz Center
Ethel M. Barber Theater
Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
$6-$30
Now in its final weekend of performances, this production set in the 1590s centers on playwright brothers. Nick and Nigel Bottom want to write a popular play that will rival Shakespeare himself, and end up creating the world’s first musical.
She Kills Monsters — WAVE Productions
Louis Room on the second floor of Norris
Friday 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.
Free
A grieving young woman plays a Dungeons & Dragons module to better understand her late sister.
