Rapid Recap: Northwestern 59, Indiana 51

Northwestern welcomed a resurgent Indiana program to Welsh-Ryan Arena Tuesday, seeking its third straight win against former Wildcats forward Miller Kopp and the Hoosiers.

Capitalizing on key Indiana absences, NU did just that, topping the Hoosiers 59-51.

Indiana was undermanned to begin the game, losing five players — guard Xavier Johnson, center Michael Durr, guard Khristian Lander, guard Parker Stewart, and guard Tamar Bates — to disciplinary suspensions. The Hoosiers showed no sign of discomfort early, jumping out to a 7-2 lead. Six early points from guard Trey Galloway gave Indiana an 11-8 advantage at the under-16.

Junior guard Boo Buie sank his first three shortly thereafter, but Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis flashed his NBA-caliber prowess with a vicious putback dunk. NU crawled within one only for Kopp to drain a three; his former teammate, senior forward Pete Nance, replied with a hook shot to tie it at 19.

After several back-and-forth minutes, forward Jordan Geronimo knocked down a three-pointer to extend Indiana’s lead to six. Coach Chris Collins called timeout to regroup, but the Hoosiers maintained a 30-26 lead entering the intermission.

Indiana extended its lead to seven, but Audige drained a three to tie it at 35 before a Hoosiers assistant picked up a technical foul. The Cats ran off six consecutive points until a Jackson-Davis dunk, but retained a 44-39 lead at the under-12.

NU continued to stay a step ahead of the Hoosiers, and led 48-43 at the next media timeout. A Thompson jumper brought Indiana back within one possession, but redshirt junior guard Chase Audige banked in a three. Indiana cut the lead to four as redshirt junior center Ryan Young was called for a charge heading into the last media timeout.

The Cats recovered, though, and were well on their way to victory after a Buie floater stretched their lead to eight with a minute and a half left on the clock.

Takeaways

Indiana’s lack of manpower doesn’t show early

The Hoosiers could be forgiven for coming out flat with their bevy of absences, but they showed no such atrophy. First-year coach (and NBA coaching veteran) Mike Woodson had his team ready, and the Cats couldn’t match its intensity in the opening minutes. Only five Indiana players scored in the first half, but the Hoosiers found four more points than NU anyway.

Jackson-Davis is a crimson headache

Jackson-Davis immediately made his presence known, scoring the game’s first basket and blocking Buie at the other end. The pro prospect repeatedly gave NU problems in the post despite drawing multiple defenders at times. He finished the first half with nine points, though he did need eight shots to get them.

The Cats take a late lead and keep it

As so many games have in recent years, this contest appeared to be in NU’s grasp, as it led 48-43 at the under-eight. This time, however, the Cats shut the door. Buie hit a floater and NU was able to safely navigate a much-needed victory into port.

