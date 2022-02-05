Rapid Recap: Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
February 5, 2022
Northwestern paid Nebraska a visit Saturday afternoon, looking to keep the momentum from its overtime win against Rutgers going in the Big Ten’s westernmost city.
The Wildcats (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten) did just that, punishing the Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12 Big Ten) 87-63 behind 27 points and three assists from junior guard Boo Buie.
Buie put NU on the board with a layup 15 seconds into the contest, followed by a three-pointer from senior forward Pete Nance. Nebraska responded with five unanswered points to tie the game before redshirt junior guard Chase Audige hit a three of his own.
The Cats and Cornhuskers, already three-happy, began to hit midway through the first half. Guard CJ Wilcher splashed a three for Nebraska, only for sophomore guard Ty Berry to respond with a pair of shots from distance. Buie added a three to give NU a 19-13 advantage at the under-12. The Cats ran off seven straight points before the Cornhuskers scored again and led 33-20 at the under-eight.
Coach Chris Collins’s squad kept the pedal to the metal right up until the intermission, as Buie hit three more threes and NU maintained a 49-27 lead at the break.
Buie almost immediately resumed his dominance in the second half, burying two threes in the first 52 seconds. A 6-0 run briefly brought Nebraska within 20, but the Cats shook off the Cornhuskers’ early push, outscoring them 38-36 in the second and securing a much-needed victory.
Takeaways
- Northwestern starts with a three-for-all
The Wildcats came out firing, attempting 23 threes in the first half and making 10. Those numbers alone represented their largest volume of three-point attempts and makes in a game since Jan. 23 at Purdue. The unexpected three-point barrage put Nebraska on its heels and opened up opportunities for the sharpshooting Berry, who registered his highest point total since Jan. 9 at Ohio State.
- At last, NU closes one out
Much has been made of the Cats’ aversion to holding second-half leads in 2022, but today they had no such issues. NU never let the Cornhuskers get closer than 55-35 in the second half, wrapping up its second straight Big Ten win and sending Nebraska to its 12th conference defeat in 12 games.
- What Bryce glory?
Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens has been a hot name in NBA circles, frequenting a number of publications’ mock drafts as a freshman. The Cats, however, clamped down on the South Carolina native. McGowens hit his first field goal 2:10 into the second half and finished 2-for-8 from the field. He closed with 10 points, three rebounds and an assist.
