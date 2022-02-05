Rapid Recap: Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63

Northwestern paid Nebraska a visit Saturday afternoon, looking to keep the momentum from its overtime win against Rutgers going in the Big Ten’s westernmost city.

The Wildcats (11-10, 4-8 Big Ten) did just that, punishing the Cornhuskers (6-17, 0-12 Big Ten) 87-63 behind 27 points and three assists from junior guard Boo Buie.

Buie put NU on the board with a layup 15 seconds into the contest, followed by a three-pointer from senior forward Pete Nance. Nebraska responded with five unanswered points to tie the game before redshirt junior guard Chase Audige hit a three of his own.

The Cats and Cornhuskers, already three-happy, began to hit midway through the first half. Guard CJ Wilcher splashed a three for Nebraska, only for sophomore guard Ty Berry to respond with a pair of shots from distance. Buie added a three to give NU a 19-13 advantage at the under-12. The Cats ran off seven straight points before the Cornhuskers scored again and led 33-20 at the under-eight.

Coach Chris Collins’s squad kept the pedal to the metal right up until the intermission, as Buie hit three more threes and NU maintained a 49-27 lead at the break.

Buie almost immediately resumed his dominance in the second half, burying two threes in the first 52 seconds. A 6-0 run briefly brought Nebraska within 20, but the Cats shook off the Cornhuskers’ early push, outscoring them 38-36 in the second and securing a much-needed victory.

Takeaways

Northwestern starts with a three-for-all

The Wildcats came out firing, attempting 23 threes in the first half and making 10. Those numbers alone represented their largest volume of three-point attempts and makes in a game since Jan. 23 at Purdue. The unexpected three-point barrage put Nebraska on its heels and opened up opportunities for the sharpshooting Berry, who registered his highest point total since Jan. 9 at Ohio State.

At last, NU closes one out

Much has been made of the Cats’ aversion to holding second-half leads in 2022, but today they had no such issues. NU never let the Cornhuskers get closer than 55-35 in the second half, wrapping up its second straight Big Ten win and sending Nebraska to its 12th conference defeat in 12 games.

What Bryce glory?

Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens has been a hot name in NBA circles, frequenting a number of publications’ mock drafts as a freshman. The Cats, however, clamped down on the South Carolina native. McGowens hit his first field goal 2:10 into the second half and finished 2-for-8 from the field. He closed with 10 points, three rebounds and an assist.

