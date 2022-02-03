Football: New York Giants to hire former Northwestern quarterback Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

Ryan Field. Former Northwestern quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterbacks Coach Mike Kafka will reportedly become the next offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

The New York Giants plan to hire former Northwestern quarterback Mike Kafka as their next offensive coordinator, according to reports Thursday from NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo and Ian Rapoport.

Kafka, 34, has served as the quarterbacks coach of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018, with the additional title of passing game coordinator since 2020. Before winning a Super Bowl ring working with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2020, he began his coaching career with the Wildcats in 2016. Kafka spent a season as a graduate assistant on an NU team that went 7-6 and won the Pinstripe Bowl.

The Chicago native played 30 games for the Cats from 2006-09, piloting some of NU’s most prolific offenses of the 21st century. His 217 rushing yards against Minnesota in 2008 set a Big Ten record at the time and he threw for 300 yards on six different occasions in 2009. Kafka was named to the second All-Big Ten team at the conclusion of the latter season.

In 2010, the Philadelphia Eagles picked Kafka in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but he played just four games in the professional ranks. He bounced around seven different rosters over a five-year span before moving into coaching.

Kafka will be tasked with fixing a moribund offense that Pro Football Reference’s Simple Rating System graded as the worst in the Giants’ 96-year history. New York finished 31st in the league in both points and yards for the second consecutive year.

