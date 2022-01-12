Football: Quarterback Hunter Johnson enters transfer portal after tumultuous three years at Northwestern

Hunter Johnson prepares to pass. Johnson entered the transfer portal Wednesday after three seasons at Northwestern.

Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson has entered the transfer portal, according to Wednesday afternoon media reports from 247Sports and On3.

He joins a growing list of notable Wildcats who have entered the portal since the end of the season, including safety Brandon Joseph and wide receiver Jordan Mosley. Joseph and Mosley have since announced their intent to transfer to Notre Dame and Mississippi State, respectively.

Johnson was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2017, ranked ahead of signal-callers such as Jake Fromm, Mac Jones and Kenny Pickett in 247Sports’s pro-style quarterback ratings. After initially committing to and playing parts of seven games for Clemson, he transferred to NU before the 2019 season.

That year, Johnson struggled out of the gate, completing just six of his 17 pass attempts in the Cats’ season-opening loss to Stanford. He played in six games while dealing with family health issues, throwing for 432 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.

He appeared in five games in his last two seasons, notching the best game of his college career in the 2021 season opener against Michigan State. He threw for a career high 283 yards and three touchdowns against the Spartans despite NU’s 38-21 loss.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @pandres2001

Related Stories:

— Football: Two-time All-Big Ten safety Brandon Joseph announcers transfer to Notre Dame

— Football: Two-time All-Big Ten safety Brandon Joseph enters transfer portal

— Football: Ryan Smith reportedly hired as Northwestern’s cornerbacks coach