Football: Two-time All-Big Ten safety Brandon Joseph announces transfer to Notre Dame

Brandon Joseph jogs down the field during the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game. The two-time All-Big Ten safety announced Saturday that he is transferring to Notre Dame.

After a successful two years at Northwestern, safety Brandon Joseph will ply his trade at a different Midwestern private school in 2022.

Joseph announced his commitment to Notre Dame Saturday morning, making official an enormous loss for the Wildcats’ defense and a huge get for new Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman. The 2020 consensus All-American and two-time All-Big Ten safety had announced his intent to enter the transfer portal on December 30.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without (coach Pat Fitzgerald) and everyone else who helped me at Northwestern,” Joseph wrote on social media. “My time at Northwestern will be with me forever, and Evanston will always be in my heart.”

The Texas native departs as one of the most decorated players in NU football history. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Joseph picked off six passes in just nine games — the most interceptions by a ‘Cat since Willie Lindsey recorded seven in 1991. Led by Joseph, NU won the Big Ten West for the second time and the 2021 Citrus Bowl against Auburn.

While he couldn’t quite replicate his 2020 success in 2021, Joseph was still named to the All-Big Ten second team by the conference’s media. He finished with three picks, against Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin, respectively.

Joseph follows in the recent footsteps of wide receiver Ben Skowronek, a four-year Cats fixture who transferred to Notre Dame after the 2019 season. Skowronek caught five touchdowns for a team that reached the Rose Bowl and was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Related Stories:

— Football: Two-time All-Big Ten safety Brandon Joseph enters transfer portal

— Football: Ryan Smith reportedly hired as Northwestern’s cornerbacks coach

— Andres: A century after his birth, Otto Graham is given too little credit for revolutionizing football

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @pandres2001