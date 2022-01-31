Captured: Wildcat Wellness in color

Through the window overlooking the Whole Foods Cafe, Weinberg freshman Emily Zhao works on her laptop with Happy Lemon’s passion fruit green tea boba drink by her side. One of her go-to orders, the Happy Lemon drink provided comfort for her during Wildcat Wellness.

With restrictions in place for the first two weeks of Winter Quarter, students adapted to find new routines — some found new study spots within dorms, some continued to create and practice music. Others were faced with two lines on their COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. This became the new normal.

In this gallery, freshmen were photographed amid their routines altered by Wildcat Wellness.

Gallery | 9 Photos Helen Zhu/The Daily Northwestern Sitting in an egg chair in Shepard Hall, McCormick freshman Cheryl Lin reviews her economics notes.

“Wildcat Wellness has been pretty draining because I haven’t been able to see many people, and I haven’t been out and about outside of my dorm — the only reason why I’ll leave is to get food,” Lin said. “I’m not really seeing anyone, I’m not really going anywhere, I’m not really staying active. I miss studying in the library with my friends, going to an empty classroom, finding new study spots around campus. I miss that ‘going out to go study’ feeling.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HelenZhu2025