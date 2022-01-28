Captured: “Merrily We Roll Along” marks 79th annual Dolphin Show
January 28, 2022
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This will be a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].
The Dolphin Show celebrated its 79th anniversary with their production of “Merrily We Roll Along” in Cahn Auditorium.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @joanne_n_h